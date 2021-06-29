Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two persons in connection with the killing of Ibrahim Muhammed aka Kaaka, a social activist in Ejura.

The suspects have been identified as Ibrahim Isaka and Fuseini Alhassan.

“Both were arrested at about 10:45 pm on Monday, 28th June 2021, following police intelligence,” Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO said.

According to police, “witness accounts show that the [Ibrahim Muhammed] was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorbike at about 1:30 am on Sunday, 27th June 2021.”

After the attack, he was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died at midday on Monday.

Sahada Hudu, Ibrahim Muhammed’s widow, found him in a pool of blood after the attack.

“I thought my husband was driving away goats from the house at the time. Little did I know that he was being attacked. We saw him in a pool of blood. The people bolted as soon as we opened the door to check what was happening,” she recounted to Citi News after his death.

Ibrahim Muhammed, aged 45, was noted to be a known voice on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he’s a member of the Economic Fighters League and recently the #FixTheCountry movement.

The Economic Fighters League in a statement said “justice must be served for Kaaka, for we are all Kaaka.”

The #FixTheCountry movement was also critical of the government and said it would try to meet with the Inspector General of Police on the matter.

“This is murder of an innocent citizen! Kaaka’s blood is a formal indictment of us all and our refusal to stand up and challenge a false democracy,” it said in a statement.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

“Before the attack, he told me that someone had warned him against posting some issues on social media. I even warned him to stop since that could lead to his death but he wouldn’t listen,” Sahada Hudu said.

Ibrahim Muhammed death also sparked protests on the streets of Ejura from residents who demanded justice.

“The police and other security agencies should use the death threats as evidence to get those involved in the heinous crime arrested,” one protestor said.