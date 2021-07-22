Ghana’s innovative telecommunications company – AirtelTigo, has introduced a product known as the ‘Morning Rush’ Data Bundles to give customers more data to use in the morning hours of 4:00 am to 7:00 am.

The Director of Products & Revenue, Isaac Boamah, said “To be competitive in today’s world, it is important to kick-start your day by being connected. AirtelTigo’s New ‘Morning Rush’ bundles help you make your mornings productive in the most efficient way”.

“Like all AirtelTigo products, the ‘Morning Rush’ data bundle’ was designed based on research and feedback from our customers, who emphasized the need for more affordable data packages for their internet needs.”

He further elaborated that the Morning Rush Bundle offers prepaid customers two options to select from; a GHs1 bundle offering 1 GB and a GHs2 bundle offering 2.5 GB data to be used between 4:00am -7:00am only and comes with a 24hrs validity.

“Let us understand the power of the Morning Rush Bundle by way of some examples: If a customer activates the bundle any time before 4:00 am, the available data could be used between 4:00am-7:00am of that day. But for instance, if a customer activates the bundle at 4:45 am, the available data could be used between 4:45 am-7:00am of that day (Morning Rush hours), and the remaining data can be used within 24 hours i.e., between 4:00 am-4:44 am of the following day. This truly means greater flexibility for our customers”, he enumerated further.

The bundles can be purchased from the AirtelTigo App or by dialing *111# and selecting option four (4).

AirtelTigo Morning Rush Bundle is intended to give customers higher flexibility and superior value. AirtelTigo Data remains the most affordable in the Ghanaian market.

About AirtelTigo:

AirtelTigo is in the process of becoming a fully Ghanaian-owned telecommunication company that provides a wide range of dynamic and innovative telecommunications services including mobile voice, data, mobile financial services, and business connectivity solutions.

With the credo of customer first, AirtelTigo constantly innovates to make life simple for its customers. www.airteltigo.com.gh