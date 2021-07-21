Two persons have been picked up in connection with the death of a 16-year-old who was hit by a stray bullet at Aboabo Number Two in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The two include an owner of a boutique located close to the area where the incident took place and one other person who sustained injuries afterward.

They are currently assisting police investigations.

The mother of the deceased said police must ensure that the killers of her son are found.



Hannatu Awal said the sudden death of her son, Abdul-Gafar Kassim, has left her with unforgettable memories of the deceased she described as calm.

The stray bullet hit two people after some youth brandished pistols and fired warning shots during Eid celebrations on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

A day after the incident, the mother of the deceased wants the perpetrators found and dealt with according to law.

“My prayer is that the perpetrator of this act is found and be made to face the law. The person who committed this act knows very well it is a crime, that is why he ran away. I know that person has gone into hiding, but I have the firm belief that God will expose him.”

“If that person is found, I am sure he will be asked why he killed my son, and if he has been contracted to do so, all that will be known. There is no way I will forget about my son. His memories will remain with me forever,” the bereaved mother added.

The boy was earlier rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital after he was hit by a stray bullet at Aboabo Number Two.

He was later confirmed dead and buried immediately in accordance with Islamic customs.

The incident happened shortly after Eid prayers on Tuesday.

One other person who sustained gunshot wounds is also on admission at the same hospital, as police investigations continue.