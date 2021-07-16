Ghana Tech Lab in collaboration with Eastern Tech Hub under the Pathways to Sustainable Employment project crowned their six-week intensive Digital Media Training with the Koforidua Startup Summit last week in the Eastern Region.

The summit was under the theme, “Startup Culture and Employment Opportunities in Digital Media.”

The purpose of the event was to give beneficiary startups the platform to practically demonstrate the knowledge and skills they acquired during the training program by pitching their innovative ideas to solve some societal problems.

The Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Tech Hub, Jones Amarteifio in an address emphasized the relevance of digital skills and how critical it is for young people to use digital skills to positively impact their societies.

Abdul Mohammed, the Eastern Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency, who was the keynote speaker at the event, explained the importance of digital media and job creation among the youth.

He also congratulated the various startups for how far they had come.

At the event, the startups presented prototypes of their ideas through PowerPoint presentations and were assessed by 3 judges.

At the end of the pitching contest, Yeahkob Africa emerged winner and Caspac, the first runner-up.

Yeahkob desires to use digital media to bridge the gap between producers of African artefacts and consumers, while Caspac aims to use digital media to promote agricultural produces, especially moringa through branding and social media advertising.

The two qualified teams will go through the incubation stage, which will groom them for the Ghana Startup Summit.

The remaining teams will be assisted to secure good internship slots in respected organizations within the region.

The event was sponsored by the Mastercard Foundation, World Bank and the Ministry of Information.