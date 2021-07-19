The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has issued a public alert to the university community over the “astronomical upsurge” in COVID-19 cases on the campus.

The alert addressed to College Registrars, urged them to ensure that all veronica buckets are filled and used.

The Colleges were also directed to ensure strict compliance with the hand hygiene protocols and also the wearing of nose masks.

“I am directed to inform College Registrars/Deputy Registrars to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 Health Safety Protocols at their various Colleges/Sections. There is an astronomical upsurge in the spread of the COVID-19 on KNUST Campus. Consequently, all Veronica Buckets are to be filled and used constantly, also Hand Sanitation’, Wearing of Nose Masks are to be strictly enforced,” the note said.

The COVID-19 situation in the Ashanti Region appears to correspond with happenings within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) as the assembly had also issued a press release on Monday over the upsurge in cases.

It said the rising number of cases is a result of the general disregard for COVID1-9 preventive protocols.

“The upsurge of the new cases in the Metropolis has been mainly attributed to the general disregard for the Covid-19 safety protocols, funerals, parties, and other social gatherings,” the statement said.

“From 1st July to 13th July 2021 Health facilities within the metropolis have recorded over 200 infection cases with 10 mortalities occurring at different Treatment Centres within the Metropolis.”

“The general public is therefore entreated to as a matter of urgency continue to adhere to all the Covid-19 safety protocols, i.e. wearing of face mask in public places, washing of hands with soap under running water, avoiding handshaking, and social distancing.”