On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge team visited the Victory Presbyterian Church School and the Holy Child Continual School in Accra.

This is part of the team’s efforts to interact with Junior High School students across the country and encourage them to partake in this year’s competition.

The team first made a stop at the Victory Presbyterian Church School in Frafraha where the students showed keen interest in the topic for this year’s Literacy Challenge.

They were enthused about adding their voices to developmental issues.

Hillary Lakor Nanor said, “I believe it is high time the older generation paves the way for us to bring on board fresh ideas. We have gone their way for so long and nothing seems to change. I am excited our voices will be heard through this essay writing competition.”

Another Junior High School student of the school, Benedict Kofi Gaikpah told the team he is “going to enter the competition. I believe everyone stands a chance at winning, so I am going to give this my best shot and hopefully win the competition.”

The competition is getting stiffer as students at the Holy Child Continual School in Adenta, just like their peers in other schools, are determined to win the bragging right.

“I have a lot of ideas I believe my essay will catch the eyes of the examiners. The grand prize is coming home,” Benjamin Yeboah Danquah shared.

About The 2021 Literacy Challenge

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

The topic for the 2021 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, July 23, 2021.

It runs on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.