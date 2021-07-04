Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed concern about what he calls the rising state of insecurity in the country, which has led to the loss of human lives.

Speaking at a three-day retreat organised by the National Communications Bureau of the NDC in Ho, the former President is quoted by his portal, johnmahama.org to have said that the unfortunate rising tensions and general state of insecurity in the country are reflective of President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Mahama’s comment comes in the wake of the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly referred to as Kaaka, by a mob, and two others who were killed by soldiers in Ejura while demonstrating against Kaaka’s death.

He extended his condolences to the families of Kaaka and the two other individuals.

At the retreat, Mr. Mahama also urged his party’s members and other sympathizers to work hard to return the party to power to rescue Ghanaians from the challenges they are battling under Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

Mr. Mahama who was the NDC’s Presidential Candidate for the 2020 elections commended the party’s Communications Team for promoting and explaining the party’s ‘People’s Manifesto’ to Ghanaians, noting that the policies outlined in the manifesto became the most talked-about by Ghanaians because it reflected the aspirations of the people.

He applauded the team for its reliance on facts and data. Mr. Mahama encouraged the NDC Communicators not to worry about the frequent resort to personal attacks and intimidation by the party’s main opponents.

Kaaka’s killing

Kaaka died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday.

He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on June 28.

Kaaka’s death sparked protests in Ejura where residents were confronted by a joint team of police and soldiers, leading to the death of two persons and injuries to four others.

A 3-member committee has since been set up on the orders of the President to investigate the killing in 10 days.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested and remanded three suspects over the killing of Kaaka.

144 murder cases recorded in the first quarter of 2021 – Interior Minister

As of May 2021, a comparative analysis of some crime statistics from the first quarters of 2020 and 2021, showed some improvement in policing except in the area of reported murders.

According to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, there were 144 murder cases recorded in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 123 in the first quarter of 2020.

He said the issue needs to be addressed, noting that, “one loss of life in Ghana is one life too many.”