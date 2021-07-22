The total number of mobile voice subscriptions in the country for the month of March 2021, has increased to over 41.4 million.

The National Communications Authority’s latest industry information said the four mobile network operators account for over 41.4 million subscriptions, representing a 0.82 percentage increase from February’s figure of 41 million subscriptions.

According to the NCA, at the end of March 2021, the total number of mobile voice subscriptions in Ghana was 41,418,710. This figure represents over 133 percent penetration over Ghana’s population of about 31.1 million.

MTN Ghana, the country’s largest mobile operator, recorded subscriptions of over 23.3 million, representing a percentage increase of 0.68% from February 2021’s figure of 23.2 million. MTN’s market share for the month under review was 56.48%.

MTN was followed by Vodafone in a distant second with a little over 8.9 million subscriptions.

This represents a percentage increase of 1.45%. Vodafone’s market share for March 2021 was 21.53%.

Also, AirtelTigo’s voice subscriptions increased from 8.2 million at the end of February 2021 to 8.3 million at the end of March 2021 indicating a percentage increase of 0.40%.

Their market share for the month under review was 20.10%, as compared to 20.18% in February 2021.

Apart from MTN, the other gainer was Glo which increased its voice subscriptions from 766,596 at the end of February 2021 to 784,761 at the end of March 2021.

With a percentage increase of 2.37%, their total market share for the month under review was 1.89%.

Of the total, about 23 million are also mobile data subscriptions, representing a mobile data penetration rate of 73.73% for the period under review.

MTN ended the month of March with 15.6 million mobile data subscriptions, followed by Vodafone with a total number of subscriptions at 2.9 million.

AirtelTigo’s mobile data subscriptions for March 2021 were 3.8 million, while Glo recorded data subscriber figures of 382,650 at the end of the same period.

The huge mobile penetration can be attributed to the use of multiple SIM cards.