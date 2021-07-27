The Privileges Committee of Parliament has set August 5, 2021, for the public hearing of the contempt case brought against the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.

This was arrived at after a virtual meeting of the Privileges Committee on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The sitting will be held at 5:00 pm.

The complainant in the case, Alhassan Suhuyini, will be the first witness to appear before the committee.

Mr. Agyapong came under fire two weeks ago for allegedly threatening Erastus Asare Donkor, a journalist with Luv FM in Kumasi.

He called for the reporter to be beaten following the latter’s testimony before the committee that probed the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The mother company of Luv FM, Multimedia Group, has already petitioned the police over the issue.

The Ghana Journalists Association has also called out Mr. Agyapong recalling similar comments made by the MP before the killing of Ahmed Suale, an investigator on Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger-Eye PI team.

Last week, the Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, offered support to the Assin Central MP.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Mr. Afenyo-Markin, who served as legal counsel for the Assin Central MP in a similar invitation to the Privileges Committee, described his colleague’s conduct as a slip.

“The media is not our enemy. We are not enemies to ourselves. Sometimes we slip,” the Deputy Majority leader said.

But Mr. Agyapong has since called the bluff of Parliament, saying he does not care if the House expels him over the matter.

He castigated the Tamale North MP for making the report against him.