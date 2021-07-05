The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has opened a window for loggers to convey their already-cut wood from the region.

The period for conveying the logs from the region will open on July 12, 2021, and close on August 11, 2021.

This was announced by the Registrar of the Gonja Traditional Council and Secretary of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Committee on Environment, Abutu Kapori at a press conference in Bole on Monday, July 5, 2021.

The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs and the Regional Security Council placed a total ban on logging and commercial production of charcoal in the region from 30th May 2021.

The ban meant the transportation of the products was also prohibited.

Mr. Kapori said the window for carting the already-cut wood follows broad consultations by the House of Chiefs with key stakeholders.

“Following the 30th May 2021 complete ban on illegal logging, commercial charcoal production, and commercial fuel-wood activities in the Savannah Region and upon a broader consultation with key stakeholders, the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has resolved to allow those who have logged in the region to convey them out.”

Mr. Kapori said persons who wished to convey their wood should register with the Paramount Chief of their operational area from 12th July 2021, and ends on 11th August 2021 at a fee of GHs1,000.00.”

Conveyors will pay the Regional House of Chiefs Committee on Environment GHS5,000.00 per truck.

Mr Kapori said the Regional House of Chiefs will bring complete closure on matters of logs in the region on 11th August 2021.

“Any person who cuts fresh wood within the period will have him or herself to blame.”

The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs says the ban on commercial charcoal production and transportation in the region is still in force, and expressed gratitude to the people of the region for collectively working towards the decision of the region in relation to illegal logging and commercial charcoal production.