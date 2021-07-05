The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says all is set for its intended demonstration scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Police have already given the assurance of providing protection at the protest dubbed: “March for justice” demonstration.

The NDC is seeking to use the protest to demand justice for all persons killed or brutalised by various security agencies in the country.

Speaking to Citi News ahead of the demonstration, National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo said leaders of the party will ensure all protestors adhere strictly to Covid-19 protocols.

“We are very much prepared for this demonstration. We have put in place all the necessary measures to ensure that all the people who come out to demonstrate will do so in a Covid-free environment. We will be providing adequate nose masks for everyone who comes to demonstrate, and again we will enforce that everyone who comes to demonstrate does so in a nose mask. Furthermore, we have also agreed with the police on all the routes that we will be using, and we believe the police will provide adequate security to make sure everybody feels safe,” he said.

The NDC Youth Organiser added that the march is to seek justice for people who died during the elections, as well as call on the government to fix the issues arising in the country.

“We intend to demonstrate and tell this government about our misgivings about happenings in this country. It is going to be a very peaceful march. We are marching for justice for our fallen brothers and sisters, to tell this government to fix the country and to create enough jobs for young people. We want the culture of silence to be broken and insecurity within the country tackled.”

“We are also asking the Speaker of Parliament to set up a committee to investigate all the judicial killings that have happened under this administration. It is only when citizens begin to see government acting and taking charge of its responsibilities that we will begin to believe in the system,” he added.

NDC youth wing announces route for ‘March for Justice’ demo

The NDC youth wing had already outlined the route for its planned protest on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by George Opare Addo, the time for convergence is 6:00 am at the Accra Mall in Accra.

Protesters will, from there, march through the Liberation Road to Opeibea House through Aviation road through to the Lands Commission.

They will then proceed to the Flagstaff House through the Switchback road, use the Ako Adjei interchange through to Parliament House.

The youth wing has assured of the safety of demonstrators and the strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines.

“Leadership appreciates the goodwill and support the street protest has received so far from Ghanaians from all quarters, CSOs, other political parties, and allied partners. This demonstrates that the generality of Ghanaians is in support of marching against the social ills this government has visited on us as a people”, the statement read in parts.

The group will at the Jubilee House to present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A similar petition will also be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament at the Parliament House.