The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) running mate for the 2020 polls, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to comply strictly with COVID-19 protocols amidst growing fears of a third wave of infections in the country.

Speaking at the 50th-anniversary ceremony of the St. James Catholic Church in Accra, Prof. Opoku Agyemang encouraged strict compliance among the citizenry to avoid a further spike in coronavirus cases.

“This illness knows no age and name. We were initially told the youth are not susceptible, but now we are being told everybody is. We need to strictly adhere to all the protocols.”

The latest update from the Ghana Health Service as of July 21, 2021, shows 423 new cases have been recorded bringing the country’s active cases to 4,094.

15 are in critical condition, whereas 26 are severe cases.

821 deaths have so far been recorded with 96,255 recoveries.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions continue to lead with the most recorded cases.

The month of July has seen Ghana’s COVID-19 case count rising significantly, with more than 2,500 new cases recorded.

The development has sparked concerns about a looming third wave of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The Ashanti and Bono regional directorates of the Ghana Health Service have expressed worry about the astronomical increase in cases in their regions.

The government has urged the public to strictly comply with the COVID-19 preventive protocols and indicated that it is working to secure more vaccines to vaccinate all citizens.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has also expressed concern about the current trend of positive COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Association says it fears that the country’s health system will not be able to accommodate the rising cases should the trend continue.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is expected to address Ghanaians tonight at 8:00 pm on measures taken against the spread of the virus.