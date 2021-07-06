Police have arrested a suspected armed robber known as Iwejuo Anthony alias Chibona, who together with others allegedly attacked the Pacific Fuel Station at Krokowhe near Ashalaja in the Greater Accra Region on June 5, 2021.

The suspects according to the police, assaulted and tied fuel attendants on the day, broke into the metallic safe of the fuel station, and stole an unspecified amount of money, a laptop and other items.

“However, with security interventions laid by the station owner, coupled with his bravery and support of neighbours, the suspect was arrested. Some of the items stolen and a heavy pointed metal bar were retrieved from the suspect. Efforts are underway to arrest the other suspects,” the police said in a statement.

“Police continue to appeal to the public to make personal security a priority, as was done by the owner of the Krokrohwe Pacific Fuel Station, leading to the arrest of the suspect.”