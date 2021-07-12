The 2021 edition of Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge is gradually taking shape.

On July 12, 2021, Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge team visited the Flobar School and De Youngster’s International in Adenta, Accra.

This is part of the team’s efforts to interact with students and encourage them to partake in this year’s competition.

The team first visited Flobar International School.

Some students of the school who were elated about the competition promised to put in their entries

“There are various sectors that need fixing in the country, and this is why I would want to write and hopefully win the prize. I am confident in myself, and our teachers have been encouraging us to write more, so this will be a great test for me. I am hopeful of winning this year’s contest too,” Kekeli Kojo Akaba shared.

At De Youngster’s International School, some third-year JHS students told the team they had already submitted their essays.

Ahinei Amarteifio said, “I am very sure the winner of this year’s competition will come from my school. And of course, that will be me.”

About The 2021 Literacy Challenge

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

The topic for the 2021 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, July 23, 2021.

It runs on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.