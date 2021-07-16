The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has said it is working to address the concerns of students who protested on Friday, July 16, 2021, over the extreme hikes in private hostel fees.

In a statement, it agreed with the students that the recent hikes in hostel fees were excessive.

“Our investigation shows that indeed some private hostels, off-campus, have increased their rentals between 20% and 94%.”

The university also said the hostels in question do not belong to the Private Hostels Association (PHA) recognised by the university.

“This notwithstanding, the Office of the Dean of Students has identified those specific hostels and have started engaging them on the possible reduction of same,” the school said.

According to the management of KNUST, hostels under the PHA “have increased their rentals not exceeding 12% as agreed with the University.”

To find a lasting solution to the accommodation challenges, the school’s management said discussions are ongoing with three private investors for the construction of hostels beginning next academic year.

“Management wishes to assure the general student body and the public that every effort is being made to provide decent and secure accommodation for students on campus.”

Rents for hostels have ranged from GHS2,000 to over GHS5,000 for various accommodation packages per academic year after increases.

This prompted protests earlier on Friday, July 16, 2021, from students, who demanded some intervention from the school’s management.

Some of them took to social media to complain over the issue using the hashtag, #FixKnustHostelPrices.