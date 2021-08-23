Mr. Abuga Pele, a former Member of Parliament for the Chiana-Paga Constituency in the Upper East Region, has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Presidential pardon granted him to get out of prison.

The President granted Mr. Pele, also a former National Coordinator of the defunct Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), a Presidential pardon on grounds of ill-health.

The former GYEEDA Coordinator was sentenced to six years in prison on February 23, 2018, for his involvement in a GH¢4.1 million GYEEDA scandal.

“I thank God for my release, I thank the President, the people of Nakolo, I thank all those who were instrumental in getting me out of prison. Another day will come for me to explain a lot of things,” he said.

Mr. Pele expressed gratitude when he spoke for the first time at Nakolo, a community in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, after his release.

The former MP was given a rousing welcome into the constituency as they displayed on motorbikes on the major streets of the town.

Mr. Pele said the people of the Chiana-Paga constituency had supported him since he became an MP, adding that “For 16 years, they have kept their support for me. They actually supported me when we were in opposition from 2000 and 2004.”

“So, to imagine that this constituency will stick to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in spite of the fact that we were in opposition tells you a lot about the love of the people. My only problem is, I always think I have not done a lot for my people.”

He was, however, hopeful that others would continue from where he left off with the development of the area and prayed for God’s blessings for his family and all the people of the constituency.

“I pray that this town will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

In an address delivered on behalf of his family, Mr. Michael Gantera said, “Our depleting hope is restored and we have every reason to be happy and jubilant.

“We want to use this platform to extend our sincerest and heartfelt gratitude to the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the presidential pardon granted our father, husband and friend. God bless you graciously Mr President,” the family said.

The family also extended gratitude to all those who contributed in diverse ways to the release of Mr Pele.

Mr Gantera also extended gratitude to the media, especially TV3 and Citi FM, who kept in touch with the family on issues that concerned Mr. Pele.