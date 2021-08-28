Local businesses have been urged to take advantage of emerging technology and increasing internet penetration and seamless accessibility, to grow their digital presence particularly in this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the three-day maiden business fair oarganised by MTN Ghana through the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in Tarkwa, the Regional Senior Manager for MTN Ghana South West, Mr. Prince Owusu Nyarko, said the global business environment has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of this, he said “businesses have no other reason than to go digital.”

According to Mr. Owusu Nyarko, “a digital workplace uses the latest in mobility services and digital technology to adapt to the way people work and increase employee engagement and satisfaction.”

He said MTN believes that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

In view of this, he said the fair was organized to bring together businesses in Tarkwa and its environs.

The three-day fair envisaged to allow local business owners the opportunity to interact with technology on how both can collaborate to use technology to enhance their operations.

It was held under the theme, ‘Promoting Brighter Lives Through Technology and Digital Enablement.’

He maintained that their pursuit for a digital agenda to enhance customer experience informed the company to introduce digital platforms which have been designed to help businesses operate efficiently and enjoy the best value.

Mr. Owusu Nyarko was hopeful that participants of the Fair will get the opportunity to experience how these apps work to enhance their digital experience and most importantly the convenience it provides.