Mount Mary College of Education in the Eastern Region has won the maiden edition of the inter-university quiz competition organized by the French students of the University of Education, Winneba, with support from the French Embassy

Three schools namely the University of Education Winneba, the University of Ghana, and Mount Mary College of Education participated in the contest.

Speaking to Citi News, Jerry Anxious Fianyo, President of the Association of French Students of the University of Education, Winneba, indicated that the competition is also meant to support President Akufo-Addo’s vision of making the teaching and learning of French compulsory from the basic school level.

According to him, although some universities failed to honour the invitation, it was successful.

“As French students of the University of Education, Winneba, we decided to take up this initiative to bring together tertiary students in an all-French quiz competition to promote the speaking of French. This is also meant to support the government’s vision of the compulsory teaching and learning of French,”Jerry Anxious Fianyo said.

He noted that since Ghana is surrounded by French-speaking countries, it is paramount to enforce the teaching of French in schools to ensure that the ordinary Ghanaian who finds himself in any Francophone country will not be wandering.

“We are surrounded by French-speaking countries in the sub-region and it is important for us as a country to inculcate the habit of speaking French aside the English language so that when we find ourselves in the francophone countries we will not be wandering, “Jerry Anxious Fianyo said.

Head of Department of French Education at the University of Education, Winneba, Felix Odonkor, said the university buys into President Akufo-Addo’s vision of the compulsory teaching of French from the basic school level.

He mentioned that several reforms are needed before the full implementation of the French language in the syllabus.

“First we need to ensure that the materials for the teaching of French like books, personnel are available in our schools. There have been instances where some French teachers are forced to teach English by finding themselves in some schools and this has created a gap in the system,” Felix Odonkor said.

“There are no functional textbooks for the teaching of French, and I think the government must first address these challenges before the compulsory teaching of French in our schools,” the Head of Department for French Education told Citi News.

Mount Mary College of Education, winners of the maiden French competition received a cash prize of 1,500 cedis and a medal.

The University of Education, Winneba, which placed second also received 1,200 cedis, and a medal, while the University of Ghana which placed third also received a cash prize of 1,000 cedis and a medal.