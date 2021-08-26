The Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, Clement Wilkinson, has indicated that traders who ply their business on the pavements around the Pokuase Interchange will be arrested.

According to him, such recalcitrant traders will be put before court after they have been summoned.

This comes on the back of a public backlash after a video of people pounding and selling fufu on the pavement in the night around the project went viral.

They were arrested on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, and released, but they are to report to the police to assist with investigations.

The two, are said to be father and daughter, aged 60 and 32 years respectively.

However, speaking to Citi News, Mr. Wilkinson who has oversight responsibilities over the Ga North Municipality where the interchange is situated noted that security around the project will be intensified.

“We will give them summons tomorrow [today, August 26, 2021], and they would have to go to court for their fines depending on their violations. We have the Municipal taskforce, and so those selling here right now have to be arranged so that they don’t come closer to the pavement and that is their work and they are to ensure no one sells there.”

Meanwhile, the assembly in statement has warned traders engaging in such illegal activities in other parts of the municipality to desist forthwith or be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Mr. Wilkinson is therefore using this medium to caution the public, and any person who plans or intends to engage or participate in such illegality around the bus stops, pavements and footbridges of the Interchange, and also anyone who intends to paste posters and bills to immediately desist from such acts or face the full rigours of the law.”

“The public is also being reminded that the project is for everyone, and so he encourages all and sundry to be citizens and not spectators so that the interchange can serve its intended purpose.”