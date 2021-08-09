An economist, philanthropist, and a former lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Dr. S.K Frimpong, has called on Ghanaians to holistically empower the boy child and groom males to understand the needs of the girl-child and empower more women.

Dr. S.K Frimpong made the call at the launch of the ‘He Empowering Lot More Shes’ (HELMS) Initiative, a project initiated by his NGO, RoyalAid Foundation.

The HELMS initiative is a project to empower men and guide them to stand in solidarity with women to create a bold, visible, and united force for gender equality.

Dr. Frimpong further indicated that the purpose of this project is to holistically empower the boy child and groom males to understand the needs of the girl child and empower more women.

Deputy Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, who was the guest speaker for the occasion, applauded Dr.S.K Frimpong for leading such a worthy campaign.

She, therefore, called on all and sundry to join forces, to galvanise as many men and boys as possible to be advocates for gender equality. The chairman for the occasion, Nana Appiagyei Dankwawo I (President-General of West Africa Nobles Forum), encouraged religious and traditional leaders to fully support the initiative.

He explained that men and boys play a critical role in helping to prevent sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and all kinds of social vices affecting women.

Men can choose not to perpetrate acts of violence and challenge those men who do.

They can also challenge ideals and attitudes which support violence against women.

Speaking on behalf of Mentors for the project, Mr. Peter Osei (CEO of Oyarifa Mall) indicated his unflinching support for the project.

Media Personality, Abeiku Santana, who is also a mentor on the project, advised the youth to take advantage of the HELMS initiative and learn how to navigate their own challenges in healthy ways.

Shehu Dalhu Abdul-Mumin Salifu (The Spiritual Leader of Ahlulbayt Mission in Northern Ghana and Zongo Chief of Tamale), encouraged the youth to uphold their integrity, and appealed to NGOs in Ghana to promote ‘He for She empowerment’ just as RoyalAid foundation is spearheading.

Distinguished Men and women attended the colourful and impactful ceremony, included Hon. Elizabeth Ohene (Former Minister of State and the first female editor of Daily Graphic), Hon. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku (Deputy water and sanitation minister ), Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah (Accra Mayor), Metro Director of Education, (Mr. Stephen Abamfo), Dr. Eli Atikpui (Fmr Registrar, Medical and Dental Council), Akosua Manu (Deputy CEO, NYA), Apostle Samuel A. Frimpong (General Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church ), Nana Asare-Afriyie (Manwrehene of Asante Akyem, Domeabra), Dr. Kwame Adu Agyekum (the University of Ghana Dept. of Marine and Fisheries Sciences), Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, FCIIG (MD, Metropolitan Insurance and President of CIIG), Araba Koomson (News Editor, Multimedia Group) and many others.