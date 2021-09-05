Taliban officials have broken up a demonstration by dozens of women in Kabul demanding rights following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

The group say the Taliban targeted them with tear gas and pepper spray as they tried to walk from a bridge to the presidential palace.

But the Taliban maintain the protest got out of control, according to Afghan media outlet Tolo News.

It’s the latest of several protests by women in Kabul and Herat.

The women were calling for the right to work and to be included in the government. The Taliban say they will announce the make-up of their administration in the coming days.

The Taliban have said women can be involved in government, but not hold ministerial positions.

Many women fear a return to the way they were treated when the Taliban were previously in power, between 1996 and 2001. Women were forced to cover their faces outside, and harsh punishments were meted out for minor transgressions.

“Twenty-five years ago, when the Taliban came, they prevented me from going to school,” journalist Azita Nazimi told Tolo.

“After five years of their rule, I studied for 25 years and worked hard. For the sake of our better future, we will not allow this to happen.”

Another demonstrator, Soraya, told Reuters: “They also hit women on the head with a gun magazine, and the women became bloody.”

On Saturday, US General Mark Milley questioned whether the Taliban would be able to transition from an insurgent force to a government, saying there was a “good probability” of civil war.