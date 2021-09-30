The President’s District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Ellembelle District, Kwesi Bonzoh has failed to secure the 2/3rd majority of the expected votes from assembly members in the area.

He was expected to get 35 votes out of the 52 assembly members’ votes, but Mr. Bonzoh had 27 Yes-votes out of the 49 valid votes against 22 No-votes.

His rejection by the Assembly Members come after the swearing-in of four new government appointees amidst protests which even delayed the voting.

The Western Regional EC Director, Angelina Tagoe, who supervised the exercise, said the second round of voting would take place in the next 10 days.