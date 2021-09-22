The North East branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has condemned the recent disturbances in Chereponi, following the nomination of Zuwera Mada Nashiru as the area’s District Chief Executive on September 19, 2021.

The Secretary of the branch, Sule Sambian, said apart from their arrest, persons involved in the disturbance will be sanctioned by the party.

“We condemn the act. We as a party cannot encourage this attitude. To go on rioting is not something the party will encourage any day. We [NPP] have our own disciplinary measures. Apart from that, our law and enforcement agencies will also move in to do what is necessary,” Mr. Sambian said on Eyewitness News.

Some residents who were opposed to the nomination of Zuwera Mada Nashiru vandalised property in the district.

The aggrieved youth wanted their favourite candidate, S. K. Orlando, nominated, although he was not recommended for nomination.

The District Police command had to quickly move to the scene to restore calm in the area.

Twelve persons have so far been arrested in connection with the disturbances.

The 12 were picked up by the police early on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, and paraded at the regional police station in Nalerigu.

The police, led by the regional commander and three senior officers, raided the homes of the suspects and arrested them.