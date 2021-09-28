Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested 369 suspected criminals after it conducted a swoop in all its 15 police divisions.

This is part of the Ashanti Regional Police Command’s continuous resolve to curb violent crimes within the Region.

These swoops which were conducted in criminal dens were done simultaneously between 14th to 20th September 2021.

All the suspected persons were between the ages of 17 and 55 years.

“The arrested persons were screened and profiled and those found culpable put before the various Courts in the Region. Some of them were remanded into custody to reappear at a later date, whilst others were granted court bail to report.”, the police said in a statement.

The various divisions also conducted motorbike swoops from Saturday, September, 25 to Tuesday, September 28, 2021, leading to the interception of 792 motorbikes and impounding of same.

All the arrested persons have been asked to produce the documents covering the motorbikes for inspection and verification, but according to the police, those found to be fake will have the owners prosecuted.

In the meantime, the Command used the opportunity to assure the general public of its continuous fight against crime but encouraged residents to assist the police by giving “credible, reliable, accurate and timeous information that will lead to the arrest of suspected criminals to assist in our endeavour”

The Ghana Police Service as a matter of urgency has introduced urgent additional security measures in the wake of a spike in robbery incidents in parts of the country.

These incidents among several others have heightened fears among the public, who feel their lives remain in danger as they go about their daily activities.

Contemporary policing is a shared responsibility between the police and the public, therefore we further appeal to the general public to collaborate with the Police in the fight against these menaces which is a matter of concern to all and sundry”, the police command added.

It thus asked persons, with information, to reach the police on 0299207770, 0299202240 or 191 or MTN and Vodafone toll-free number 18555.