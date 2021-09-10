The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has expressed its commiserations to the family of the final year student of the school who died after a backflip he attempted doing in celebration of his final exams went bad.

The deceased, Sani Abdul Majeed, a level 400 student of the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports (HYPERS), was reportedly rushed to the 37 Military Hospital but died two days after.

In a statement, the SRC said it is stunned by the news of the sudden departure of the student and expressed its sympathies to the bereaved family.

“The Council extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the deceased’s family on the untimely loss of their son; though the Council has shown leadership at the time the deceased needed its help”.

Meanwhile, the council has urged all final year students who are in the mood of celebrating the completion of their courses to do so in moderation and should not be carried away by their rejoice.

“The entire student fraternity will be keeping the deceased in their thoughts and holding him in their heart”, the statement added.

Earlier, a former SRC General Secretary told Citi News that: “After the last paper, they were jubilating. While celebrating, he [Majeed] tried to perform some acrobatics, and unfortunately, he didn’t land well. He was rushed to the hospital, but he later passed on. The students are very sad.”

School authorities have also confirmed the incident to Citi News and described it as a sad situation.