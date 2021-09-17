The Western Regional Police Command says it has begun search for a missing 9-month pregnant woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, who is yet to return home after leaving home on the dawn of Thursday, September 16, for a dawn walk in Takoradi.

The Public Relations Officer for the Police Command, ASP Olivia Adiku said the husband of the 28-year-old woman, Paul Simone, reported to the police that his wife left the house around 5am for a routine walk but had not returned home since then.

The police said the complainant said his mother-in-law received a phone call from an unknown person who demanded a ransom.

“The police have commenced investigations. We have spoken with the husband and gone on the route the wife took. We are trying to get the telcos to give us the location, and they want us to bring a court order, so we are working to get a court order. We are appealing to the public to assist us with any information on the matter,” ASP Olivia Adiku said.

Meanwhile, the brother-in-law of the missing pregnant woman, Emmanuel Ackon says they are working with the police to get her back and has appealed to the public to help them with any information relevant to find her.

“We are appealing to the public to help us. She is fair coloured, and not too tall. She is 9 months pregnant, and a seamstress at the market circle… The people that allegedly kidnapped her called her mother around 1pm to tell her that she is with them, so they were asking for a ransom. Since then, we’ve not heard from them again,” he stated.

Photos of the woman have been in circulation on social media with an appeal to the public to help find her.