In between the daily deluge of late afternoon stress, shoppers, workers, and passersby at the Accra Mall were entertained to an energetic flash mob performance led by none other than Ghana’s dancing sensation, Incredible Zigi.

The flash mob which generated waves and trended on social media is an ode to Guinness Ghana’s Black Shines Brightest Campaign and a means to call on Ghanaians to join the new and exciting wave of up-and-coming cultural change-makers within Ghana and Africa at large.

Onlookers could not hide their amazement and excitement as many who were present pulled out their phone cameras to record a moment that would never come back but only be etched in their minds as one of the most memorable.

‘Black Shines Brightest’ is a new Pan African campaign celebrating the iconic black liquid enjoyed all over the continent for over a century.

This new campaign is inspired by the bold and unique black beer of Guinness stout and brings together passionate and creative individuals to celebrate the spirit of Guinness and its home across African market energetic and empowering the campaign celebrates individuals coming together, fizzing with optimism, creativity, and potential and the flash mob performance fell nothing short of portraying the creativity of individuals coming together with so much energy and pizzazz to

dance to a tune that tells the whole of Ghana and Africa that indeed Black Shines Brightest.

Throughout the campaign, Guinness is working with real culture makers from across the continent who demonstrate how Black Shines Brightest in a range of different ways.

These individuals will create moments, events, and content to be enjoyed by everyone and as the Ghanaian brand influencer, Incredible Zigi has proved that he is indeed a real culture maker through his recently gone viral dance challenge and storming Accra Mall with arguably the most energetic flash mob performance ever seen in Accra.