Thirteen drivers including the MP for Sissala West, Mohammed Sukparu, and the Greater Accra NADMO Director, Archibald Cobbinah, have been apprehended for various traffic infractions.

The errant drivers were arrested on the Legon bypass in Accra for driving against traffic, unauthorised use of sirens and strobe lights.

Some erring drivers cited emergencies as the reason for flouting road traffic regulations.

This is the second time in two weeks that Citi TV’s War Against Indiscipline team has visited the area.

Speaking to Citi News after the exercise, the Director of Operations at the Police MTTD, Supt. Sasu Mensah, stressed that the law is no respecter of persons.

“If you are in an emergency, you have to use emergency vehicles,” he said in response to the excuses given by some offenders.

On why the police returned to the Legon Bypass, Supt. Mensah said, “we have had reports that… people are still not abiding by traffic rules and regulations.”

Despite the arrests made today [Wednesday], he said compliance to road traffic regulations had improved in the area.

“It seems that this time, the number of cases has reduced, so it means that it is becoming clear that drivers are seeing the need to comply with traffic rules and regulations.”