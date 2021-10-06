As part of efforts to keep viewers informed on the tenets of the Law and its application, Citi TV is set to premiere a new show, ‘A Question of Law’ on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 7:00 pm.

The legal show will subsequently air on Citi TV every Thursday at 7: 00 pm.

The show is an interactive legal education programme that highlights everyday applications and interpretations of the Law.

It takes a simplified look at legal issues.

The show will highlight and recap selected legal issues that played out in the news during the week under review and spark conversations that look at the legal ramifications of those stories.

The show will be hosted by Citi TV’s David Kwaku Sakyi.

The Panellists for the programme will be Richard Dela Sky, a Lawyer, and award-winning journalist; Selorm Adonoo, a Lawyer and strategic communications professional; and Clement Kojo Akapame, Moderator, UG School of Law Panel on Elections and Pandemics and Lecturer, GIMPA Faculty of Law.

Episodes of the show will have the following segments;

Trending stories: This segment will delve into the biggest trending stories and their legal implications.

The Docket: This segment will look at various stories or messages from viewers, seeking legal answers to their questions.

Legal Trivia: On each episode, legal trivia in the form of a voice-over and text will be shared.

The tips will highlight different aspects of Ghanaian law. This is meant to educate the public about key laws and unpardonable offenses that are usually overlooked.