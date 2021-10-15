The Accra-Industrial Rotary Club has inducted the Indian High commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Mr. Sugandh Rajaram.

The Membership of Rotary Club of Accra-industrial paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Sugandh Rajaram in his office at Roman Ridge in Accra.

This visit follows an invitation extended to the members of the club following a request by the President of the Club Mr. Santosh Gopalan Nair and the Rotary International President Mr. Shekhar Mehta for H. E. to officially join the Rotary family.

In attendance were the Charter President, Mr. Francis Sam, the President-Elect Master Senchim Dean, the Membership Director, Ms. Nana Konadu, PR and Fundraising Director, Mr. Prosper Ashiquaye Doku, and other members of the board.

The induction ceremony was conducted by the President in the presence of the board members.

Rotarian President Santosh in inducting the diplomat indicated that Rotary is an international organization and its member clubs, from time to time, add new members so that it may not only increase its usefulness and influence as a club but also extend the spirit of Rotary throughout its jurisdiction and beyond.

He welcomed the diplomat to the ranks and admitted him to membership in the Rotary Club of Accra Industrial.

He affirmed that the Diplomat manifested and exemplified those qualities of head and of heart, which fit him to interpret and impart the message and ideals of Rotary to those with whom he comes in contact with.

He stated that H.E. Mr. Sugandh Rajaram has been admitted not only to the Rotary Club of Accra Industrial but also to a worldwide association, and by virtue of his membership in this club; he will be welcomed into the fellowship of any Rotary club the world over.

He said, “the honour and privilege of Rotary membership carry with it duties and obligations and charged him to abide by the Four-Way Test which is one of the governing instruments of what Rotary members Do, Think and Say in their daily endeavours”.

The diplomat in his acceptance speech expressed his profound gratitude and relished the invaluable opportunity accorded him by the rotary club of Accra-Industrial to serve humanity some more. He underscored the need for Rotary and his outfit to collaborate on many fronts to serve the vulnerable.

He intimated that his life, both public and private is about service to humanity which fits squarely into the ideals and objects of Rotary and therefore he would use the time available to him to serve as an honorary member of the club.