Ghosh Man, a Ghanaian artiste based in the United States of America, has urged Ghanaian musicians not to rely only on royalties they earn from Ghana.

He advised them to assign their rights to copyrights collection companies outside Ghana.

“They need to register your songs with Performing Right Society (PRS) and the likes, and also market their music to make more revenue,” he noted.

Ghosh Man added that while Ghanaian musicians plead with their leaders to make things happen for them, there are several ways they can get their revenues collected for them.

A few months ago, Ghosh Man released a new song titled ‘Mekordadada.’

According to him, the song is about how people he started music with gave up on the dream, leaving just a few.

“The song is inspired by hard work, dedication, ambition, and hope. Many people left the music game because there seemed to be no hope, but due to determination, I am getting there. Giving up is never an option,” he noted.

The beat was produced by beat demons, recorded by Ghosh Man himself in his studio, but it was mixed and mastered by Nii Quaye.

The video was directed by Stuward of 12 Pixels studios.