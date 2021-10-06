Five more suspects have been arrested at Anlo-Afiadenyigba following a robbery incident last week.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement said the suspects robbed a company and occupants of a vehicle.

The Police initially arrested five suspects for their alleged involvement in the crime. This brings to ten the number of suspects picked up in connection with the robbery.

According to the Police, two of the suspects are staff of the company that was robbed.

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Alexander Obeng, who authored the statement, says the Police will continue to fight violent crimes and also ensure a conducive atmosphere for citizens.