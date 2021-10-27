The Friedrich Erbert Stiftung and the Centre for Social Justice have organized a two-day capacity building workshop on gender and feminism in Accra.

The workshop was attended by mid-level professionals, feminists, academics and media practitioners across the country.

Participants at the workshop were taken through various modules including gender concepts, gender and power, legislation and policies protecting women in Ghana, sexual and gender-based violence and feminist concepts.

The lead facilitator of the workshop, Bashiratu Kamal, emphasized the need for the media to actively participate in educating the public on gender issues.

She said the absence of a gender policy stifles the media’s ability to contribute towards bridging the gender gap.

Programmes Coordinator at Friedrich Erbert Stiftung, Michael Abbey, was hopeful that the workshop will be useful in enabling participants to champion the mainstreaming of gender issues in their various organizations.

Council Chair of the Centre for Social Justice, Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, reflected on the importance of workshops in bringing gender issues to the top of the national agenda.

At the end of the workshop, participants identified various areas of focus in promoting gender equality.