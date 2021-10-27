Ghanaian songstress, Wiyaala and the Patchbay Band put up a spectacular performance at Burj Park in Downtown Dubai at the maiden edition of the ‘All Africa Festival’ held on Saturday 23rd October 2021.

The event was created by Nina Olatoke and supported by Emaar Dubai, promoting African culture as a global conversation.

Wiyaala opened her set with her signature tune ‘Tinambanyi’, a song that foretells the rise of the under-appreciated.

This was followed by ‘Siiko’ which speaks of African tradition in conflict with modern ways and urges the people of Africa not to lose sight of their roots and identity. In ‘People Don’t Stop’, Wiyaala was again on message, urging her people to keep fighting for their dreams.

The finale was her hit song ‘Yaga Yaga’, which had the audience enthusiastically joining her in a call and response.

The power of the performance was made possible by the skilled musicians of Patchbay, who were on top of their game, reveling in the charisma, vocal power, and athleticism of the lady who for good reason is also known as the Lioness of Africa.

The ‘All Africa Festival’ is meant to showcase the vibrant energy, beauty, culture, and diversity of Africa in all her expressions and to introduce Africa to the African and the rest of the world.

The festival is partnered with EMAAR, one of the largest real estate developers in the UAE known for various large-scale projects such as developing Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, Ojamea, West Blue Consulting, UAE Africa Networking Group, Kiza, and Narratives PR UAE.