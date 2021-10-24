After months of delay, the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty Programme (LEAP) Secretariat under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has said it will start paying beneficiaries from Monday, October 25, 2021.

About 344,000 households of the 73rd and 74th cycles are expected to benefit.

But during the upcoming cycle, “LEAP beneficiaries will receive double their bi-monthly grant amount,” the directorate said in a statement.

“The grant payment is double during the 74th cycle because of the delay of the 73rd cycle. We hope that the double grant payment will go a long to improving consumption in LEAP households and assuaging the inconveniences that the delay may have occasioned,” the statement added.

The LEAP initiative provides a bi-monthly social cash transfer to eligible poor and vulnerable households.

As a social protection programme, LEAP seeks to smoothen household consumption, promote productive inclusion and enhance access to social services.

This intervention from the LEAP Programme also seeks to stimulate behavioral change in beneficiaries against the malaise of persistent poverty in view of helping Ghana attain her national development goals as well as global goals such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).