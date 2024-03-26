The Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD), a think tank that promotes education, has issued a heartfelt appeal for greater societal attention to the elderly.

According to the group, the public must begin to pay special attention to the elderly as many of them are often found to be lonely.

In a statement, BIRDD noted that many of these older generations, when they were younger, served the country. Thus, they need not to be neglected in their old age.

“The BIRDD encourages the citizenry to pay special attention to the needs of older people in society who are often found to be lonely. Loneliness can push people to an early grave. Old age is a must for everyone who will not die early. We pray for a long life meaning being old is a blessing hence the aged must not be neglected.

“A crucial period to care for people is when they are vulnerable especially as children, in ill health or old age when pregnant. Many of the older people in their younger days served the nation and humanity to the best of their abilities,” the group stated.

“Now that some of them may be weak and helpless, it is incumbent on us all, as individuals and groups, on behalf of the nation and society, to reciprocate the services our cherished senior citizens rendered to the motherland in their active years.”

The think tank commended the government for its existing initiatives supporting the aged, such as the Senior Citizens’ Day, the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) program, and the exemption from National Health Insurance payments.

However, BIRDD proposed that the government take a step further by designating Ghana Month as a period to honour the elderly.

“We appeal to the youth to tap into the wealth of knowledge, ideas and wisdom of the elderly. Through the oldies, young people can learn a lot about history, culture and traditions. The Busia Institute wishes to encourage healthy relationships among older people and their families, friends, organisations and the state and ensure the participation of older people in community and national development praxis.

“The sharing of ideas from diverse thoughts, including those of the aged can guarantee cogent and formidable ideas for national development. The Busia Institute commends the government of Ghana for its interventions regarding the aged such as the institution of the Senior Citizens’ Day, the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) programme of which many senior citizens are beneficiaries, and the exemption of older people from the payment of National Health Insurance.

“The BIRDD wishes to suggest to the government to declare Ghana Month as a period of appreciation to the elderly. As such, we would like to encourage individuals and groups such as faith-based organisations and others to identify older people in their communities and not only to appreciate those who merit honour but also to offer help to those requiring assistance,” the statement added.

