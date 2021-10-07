Menzgold also claims some customers transacted through “unethical Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult staff members and in other instances via referrals, mostly close relations, who took delivery of their funds under the pretext of signing them unto the Menzgold “Gold Vault Market” but ended up engaging in the many cryptocurrency products on sale on the Ghanaian market instead”.

Ahead of the final phase of the audit, traders and claimants will be interviewed to fully ascertain facts, scrutinise discrepancies and irregularities.

The company said invitations would be extended to some individuals between October 3, 2021, December 6, 2021, for interactions “in a bid to justify discrepancies or irregularities.”

Following this, it plans to petition the Criminal Investigations Department for further investigations and possible prosecutions.