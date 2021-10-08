On the occasion of World Cerebral Palsy Day, the Pumpkins Foundation has called for improvement in the quality of care for children with Cerebral Palsy with a continuous call for efforts to ensure their inclusion in every aspect of society.

The Foundation in a statement said, “on the issue of systemic challenges faced by these vulnerable children whom we represent, we believe strongly that there is the need for health policymakers in Ghana to prioritize the public education of Cerebral Palsy to reduce the pervasive and gendered stigmatization”.

The Pumpkins Foundation also called on the government to promote the well-being of caregivers of children living with Cerebral Palsy.

“Although there are negative attitudes towards primary caregivers and children with disabilities, fewer attempts have been made to understand their experiences globally. In Ghana, the stigma of childhood disability is often associated with women’s role in childbearing and nurturing.”

“It is worth noting that in 2017, three key stakeholders such as the Ministries of Health, Gender, Children and Social Protection as well as the Ghana Education Service, having participated in the annual commemoration of World CP Day organized by the Pumpkins Foundation, committed to an all-inclusive programme for all children including those living with Cerebral Palsy.”

“While deliberations continue for workable measures, the Foundation wishes for some urgency to the process, advocating an end to all forms of neglect against children with CP.”

Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral Palsy (CP) is a non-progressive disorder of posture or movement caused by a lesion to the developing brain that results in functional limitations.

The diagnosis of CP can vary from one child to another, causing family stress because of vague and unknown outcomes of the disorder. It has no cure. Around the world, Cerebral Palsy affects some 17 million people.

Pumpkins Foundation

As a child-focused organization, the Pumpkins Foundation, a non-governmental and not-for-profit organization together with its partners seeks to promote the general wellbeing of all children, especially the poor and less-privileged, their families, and the communities in which they live.