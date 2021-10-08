A 30-year-old taxi driver, Kwame Osei Banaman, has been shot and killed with his 2021 registered Toyota Vitz taxi robbed at Greda Estate in Accra.

Police say his body was found in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds on his head.

The Teshie District Police Commander, DSP Ransford Nsiah spoke to Citi News about the incident.

“We saw him lying in a pool of blood. So while we were trying to organize ourselves to convey the body to the mortuary, one man who claimed to be the owner of the taxi car which the victim was using came to tell us that he knows the victim and that he gave him the car to operate on a work and pay basis.”

“He then proceeded to give the car number, the car type, and the colour of the car to us. However, upon inspection of the body, we found gunshot wounds on him.”

DSP Ransford Nsiah called on the public to assist police investigations with relevant information to nab the perpetrators.

“We have information that the perpetrators have removed the car number plate and have embossed another number, but we don’t have the actual number now to confirm it.”

Just yesterday, Thursday, October 7, 2021, a 35-year-old worker of G4 Security was found dead at the premises of the Atonsu-Agogo branch of the Adansi Rural Bank Limited in the Ashanti Region.

The lifeless body of Alex Opoku was bundled with his mouth sealed.

The Bank’s Automated-Teller Machine (ATM) was tampered with, and the monitor of the CCTV camera and a laptop were also taken away after the suspects broke into the facility.

Officers from the Ashanti Regional Police Crime scene were at the scene to commence investigations.