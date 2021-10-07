Twitter has announced a tool to prompt users on their engagement with various topics on the platform.
The test run of the tool will inform users about the severity of conversations that users want to engage with.
This forms part of Twitter’s strategy to support healthy conversation on the platform. This tool will be available for both Android and iOS users.
The social media giant in a tweet asked: “Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in?”
Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense.
This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation. pic.twitter.com/x6Nsn3HPu1
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 6, 2021