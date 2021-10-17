The contractors fixing sections of the Boundary road in Accra say they will need an extension of two more days to complete the work.

The Boundary road has since midnight of Friday been blocked to facilitate repair works on a 500-metre portion beginning from Shiashie.

Speaking to Citi News, the Resident Engineer, Ben Sackey justified the closure.

“Initially we anticipated that by tomorrow we will open traffic but due to a few challenges we witnessed on the side, this will take us a day or two before we complete it.”

“Our intention was to finish the work and then open it to traffic, but we have the second thought of doing the continuous work to the asphalt level before we open it to the public so that we do not come back.”

The Ministry of Roads and Highways had earlier announced that access to the boundary road from the Tetteh Quarshie interchange will be closed to the public from 15th to 17th October 2021.

The Ministry had explained that the closure is to enable repair works on a section of the road to be carried out.

“There will be an interruption to traffic flow within Shaishie and its environs from midnight of Friday, 15th through to midnight of Sunday, 17th October 2021, to enable the contractor to undertake repair works [on parts of the road],” a statement from the Roads Ministry acting through the Department of Urban Roads noted.

While apologising for any inconveniences that would be caused as a result of the roadblock, the Ministry urged motorists to follow traffic diversion signs that will be placed at the various sections of the road during the period.