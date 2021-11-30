Cadbury Ghana Limited, producers of RICHOCO, has held the second edition of its ‘Mornings In Ghana National Essay Competition’.

The competition seeks to address the age-long negative effects of illegal mining and threats posed by activities on agricultural lands, particularly that of cocoa.

This year’s essay competition was held for three categories of students living in Ghana. The upper primary category, Junior High and the Senior High category.

It required interested students to write an essay addressing the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, on the effects of illegal mining on cocoa farms, stating the importance of cocoa to Ghanaians.

Selecting 15 students out of the 3,500 entries from several schools, the Brands Manager of Cadbury, Michael Boateng, assured of the company’s support to promote the government’s educational agenda through its annual National Essay Competition.

“As a brand best known for its heritage, Cadbury RICHOCO will continue to support the educational agenda of the government through its initiatives such as this National Essay Competition and others that we will be rolling out very soon. The number of entries received even reflect the growing interest of students in the current affairs of this country and their willingness to contribute in solving social challenges facing us as a country,” he said.

Jack and Jill, Morning Star Academy, Presec Legon, University Basic School, Mary Star of the Sea, Wesley Girls and Mfantsipim SHS are among other schools that participated in the contest.

The winner for the Upper Primary Category, Carol Adadevoh praised her teachers for grooming her well.

“When the president took over, he realized galamsey was spoiling our water bodies, so I decided to take part in this competition. I want to thank my teachers for training me in this competition”.

With Maame Abena Ohenewaa Gyasi of the Morning Star Academy winning the Junior High School category, Addo Laeseh of Presec Legon was crowned champion of the Senior High School Category.

Speaking to Citi News, winner of the Senior High School Category, Addo Laeseh of Presec Legon said “Per my preparations my expectations were met. This is one of the biggest amounts I have received in my entire life. I was looking for an opportunity like this, and they provided one. So, I am grateful to Cadbury Ghana”.

Lauding the initiative by Cadbury Ghana, Deputy Director in charge of Early Grade at the Ministry of Education, Isaac Atta-Baah, assured efforts are being put in place to improve the quality of education between the public and private schools.

“Government makes all the difficult correlations that learners are exposed to, especially at the pre-tertiary level, so they can experience smooth learning. Efforts have been made over the years to bridge the divide between the quality of education provided by the private education system and the public, but there is still a lot more that can be done”.