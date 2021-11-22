Former President John Dramani Mahama has highlighted the critical role Captain Kojo Tsikata played in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

John Mahama in a statement said the former Head of National Security was instrumental in resolving issues bordering on governance and other related matters of the NDC.

“The passing of our senior comrade, pan-Africanist, and freedom fighter, Captain Kojo Tsikata (Rtd.) is a great loss to the National Democratic Congress, Ghana, Africa, and all progressive movements across the globe. Captain as he was simply referred to, contributed immensely to the development, peace, and stability of Ghana, the global liberation movement, and actually fought alongside our Cuban comrades in Angola in the war against the forces of apartheid and colonialism,” Mr. Mahama said in a statement.

Captain Tsikata passed away in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Mr. Mahama recalled that Captain Tsikata, as Head of the National Security, “ensured the stabilization of Ghana’s political environment, leading eventually to the establishment of our 4th Republic.”

Captain Tsikata also served as a member of the Council of State.

He was cited by a retired supreme court judge, His Lordship Justice Emmanuel Nii Ashie Kotey, as being among those responsible for the kidnapping and murder of three high court judges and a retired army officer on 30 June 1983 during the PNDC regime.

His controversial personality had divided opinion among political analysts.

He sparked controversy when he rejected a national award to be conferred on him in the category of the Order of Volta Companion under then-President John Kufuor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Below is Mahama’s full statement:

We in the NDC will miss a critical thinker, a master strategist and his stabilising presence. I will always remember as President, the critical moments when his sharp mind helped me resolve critical issues of governance, or matters related to our party, the NDC.

Captain Kojo Tsikata, known as Carlos Silva among Angolan fighters, received one of Angola’s highest honours for his role in the struggle for national independence. He was a holder of the Solidarity Award and of the Order of “Carlos Manuel de Céspedes”, conferred by the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba.

Rest well, dear comrade!