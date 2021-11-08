The caretaker minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has inaugurated the boards of three different agencies under the ministry.

The agencies are the Domestic Violence board, The Human Trafficking board, and the Central Adoption Authority Board.

The Minister charged the human trafficking board to make recommendations for a national plan of action against human trafficking and also monitor the process of the national plan of action and report to ECOWAS through the ministry.

She also urged the board to advise the minister on policy matters and assist in investigations and prosecution of human trafficking cases in the country, adding that the board must liaise with the government and other agencies to promote the rehabilitation of victims of trafficking.

“The president is monitoring all the three boards in essence that he is concerned about everything concerning children, women, and everyone. This means he is much concerned about the development of every Ghanaian, that is why these three boards have been formed today. The Central Adoption Authority Board will make sure that before a child is adopted, all the due processes will be followed for the child to grow to become a responsible person in society. The human trafficking board will also fight all forms of human trafficking issues be it children, women, or whatever. The domestic violence board will also combat all violent activities and make sure everyone lives freely in the society,” she said.

Chairpersons of the various boards expressed their utmost gratitude to the president and the ministry for entrusting them with the task and pledged to work in the interest of the citizens of Ghana.

Also present at the swearing-in event was Madam Afisah Zakaria, the Chief Director at the ministry.

Domestic Violence board members

Central Adoption Authority board

Human Trafficking Management board