St. John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre was over the weekend named the Private Health Facility of the Year.

According to the CIMG, the award was in recognition of the massive contribution the facility made to health especially “with the wide array of quality innovative health services, incorporation of more ICT into the facility’s operation, public health education using several tools including social media, and their outstanding corporate social responsibility in the area of health” in the year under review.

Receiving the award, the CEO of the facility, Maame Yaa Antwi, dedicated the award to the staff and cherished clients of the hospital.

She thanked all the stakeholders who have partnered with the hospital over the past 9 years of its existence.

St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre hopes to be a leader in innovative and collaborative healthcare provision for the Ghanaian populace, with a special focus on women and children healthcare services.

The 32nd Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) awards, a national marketing performance award, was held over the weekend at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The event was to honour deserving business organisations and personalities who had performed creditably in the year under review, 2020.