The Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper West Akim in the Eastern Region, Fredrick Obeng Adom in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service has organized a Science Technology Mathematics and Innovation Education (STMIE) Quiz competition for basic schools in the area.

The quiz started at the school level through to circuit and ended with a winner representing the Upper West Akim District at the regional level which will come off at the Pentecost University, Koforidua later this month.

Seven schools which represented seven circuits participated in the competition at the local level.

According to the legislator, the aim was to empower the schools in the constituency to boost their performances at the National Science Maths Quiz.

“As I promised in the build-up to the elections, I will also embark on projects and come up with ideas which will make the constituency stand out in the region and the nation as a whole. This cannot be achieved without education. This is the reason why I have organised this to assist our schools to get better.”

Mr. Adom Obeng added that this won’t be the last time such a competition would be organised. The MP said he intends to make it an annual event for the schools within his constituency.

He explained that it will help the students grow well and become better persons in the future.

“This won’t be the last but the first of many just to help our young kids take the books seriously to enable them to become better persons in the future and also contribute their quota to the development of the constituency.”

The results

After the contest, below is how the schools performed:

Krodua R/C of Asikasu Circuit- 1st

Kwasi-Nyarko D/A- Adeiso 1-2nd

Kofi Kyere-Asuokaw Circuit-3rd

Adeiso Methodist- Adeiso 11 Circuit-4th

Adeiso SDA – Adeiso 111 Circuit-5th

Esaso Amanfrom -Nyanoa Circuit-5th

Mepom R/C – Mepom Circuit-7th

The STMIE Quiz Competition is an annual program by the Education Directorate but has not seen this form of support and hype until the tenure of Frederick Adom Obeng, the MP/Deputy Transport Minister.

The Directorate commended the MP for the massive support.