The National Identification Authority, NIA, will operationalize 275 districts and 16 regional offices across the country for Ghana Card registration from today, November 3, 2021.

NIA in a statement said it will be sensitising the public on its operations.

“This will also enable newly-appointed officers to familiarise themselves with their various communities and undertake other preparatory activities,” it said.

The actual issuing of cards will begin from 8th to 16th November 2021 for Ghanaians who registered during the mass registration but could not receive their cards.

From 17th November 2021 onwards, the Authority will continue with the issuance of Ghana Cards to applicants, and from 29th November 2021 onwards, it will begin the replacement of lost, stolen, and damaged Ghana Cards.

A GH¢30 fee will only be required for the replacement of Ghana Cards or when an update requires that a new card is printed.

The Authority will also begin updating the personal information of applicants in the National Identity Register on that day.

“The NIA will announce in due course the timelines for the registration of Ghanaians under 15 years,” the statement noted.

Over 15 million Ghanaians have been registered for their Ghana Card, representing about 84% of the population aged 15 and above.

