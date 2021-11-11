The Good Energy Cross Country competition has been confirmed for November 21, 2021.

The event is being organized by Good Day Energy Drink in collaboration with Citi TV, which will take the race live on TV.

The maiden edition of the 12 kilometer competition will bring together both professional long distance runners and exercise enthusiasts across the country for a morning of fun activity.

With a total cash prize of Ghs 20,000 to be distributed among the top three runners for the male and female categories, the Good Day Energy Cross Country is the biggest cross-country competition to feature in the athletics calendar this year.

Athletes from the security services, as well as regional athletes all around the country are all expected to feature in the competition.

The race will be run along the Berekuso-Ashesi University road and end at the Peduase Lodge.

Beyond the cash prize of Ghs 5,000 for 1st, Ghs 3,000 for 2nd and Ghs 1,500 for 3rd for both male and female runners, other souvenirs like cartons of Good Day Energy, T-shirts and certificates of participation will be given to participants.

Speaking on the event, the Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Athletics Association, Bawah Fuseini said; “The Good Day Energy Cross Country is a welcome competition for the GAA and we are fully in support.

“During the COVID era, it has been quite challenging to organize competitions and athletes have struggled to find competitions to so competitions like this are good for us,” he said.

To register for the Good Day Cross Country, participants should visit the Good Day Energy social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@GoodDayEnergy) or click on this link to fill the google form.

Alternatively, they can also call or send a WhatsApp message to 0544171712 to be assisted to register.

Once registered, participants are expected to converge at either the Accra Sports Stadium on the Pokuase Interchange Bus Stop to be conveyed to the race grounds.