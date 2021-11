The first edition of the Good Day Energy Drink Cross Country competition will take place later today, Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The event is being organised by Good Day Energy Drink in collaboration with Citi TV.

The entire race is set to be broadcast live on Citi TV.

The maiden edition of the 12-kilometer competition will bring together both professional long-distance runners and fitness enthusiasts across the country for a morning of fun activity.

With a total cash prize of GH¢20,000 to be distributed among the top three runners for the male and female categories, the Good Day Energy Cross Country is the biggest cross-country competition to feature in the athletics calendar this year.

Athletes from the security services, as well as regional athletes around the country, are all expected to feature in the competition.

The race will be run along the Berekuso-Ashesi University road and end at the Peduase Lodge.

Beyond the cash prizes of GH¢5,000 for 1st, GH¢3,000 for 2nd, and GH¢1,500 for 3rd for both male and female runners, other souvenirs like cartons of Good Day Energy, T-shirts, and certificates of participation will be given to participants.

Speaking on the event, the Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Athletics Association, Bawah Fuseini said; “The Good Day Energy Cross Country is a welcome competition for the GAA, and we are fully in support”.

“During the COVID era, it has been quite challenging to organise competitions and athletes have struggled to find competitions too, so competitions like this are good for us,” he said.

Once registered, participants are expected to converge on either the Accra Sports Stadium or the Pokuase Interchange Bus Stop to be conveyed to the race grounds.