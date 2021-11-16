The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abudulai Jinapor, says the government is considering placing a ban on the export of charcoal.

Ghana is home to a thriving charcoal export business, especially in the five regions of the north.

Analysts say this has largely contributed to de-afforestation in those areas.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor, said the level of devastation caused by the charcoal trade demands bold decisions, which include placing a total ban on the export of charcoal.

“There is an upsurge in the export of charcoal out of our country, and that is a driver of deforestation and forest degradation. We are looking at it. When we come to the conclusion, and we are satisfied that the export of charcoal is a major source of deforestation and forest degradation in our country, we will ban the export of charcoal.”

