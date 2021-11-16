The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abudulai Jinapor, says the government is considering placing a ban on the export of charcoal.
Ghana is home to a thriving charcoal export business, especially in the five regions of the north.
Analysts say this has largely contributed to de-afforestation in those areas.
The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor, said the level of devastation caused by the charcoal trade demands bold decisions, which include placing a total ban on the export of charcoal.
“There is an upsurge in the export of charcoal out of our country, and that is a driver of deforestation and forest degradation. We are looking at it. When we come to the conclusion, and we are satisfied that the export of charcoal is a major source of deforestation and forest degradation in our country, we will ban the export of charcoal.”
Savannah Regional Minister pledges to stop charcoal production
He made the promise in an interview with the media minutes after taking over office on Monday, March 15, 2021.
He said the menace of logging and commercial production of charcoal will be tackled head-on and brought to a stop within a month
“We have tried so many times to stop illegal logging in my days as MCE for West Gonja, unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. I promised during my vetting that I will stop illegal logging in the region, so I will meet REGSEC within a week and set up a working committee to stop the menace,” Mr. Jibril said.
He also said commercial production of charcoal will be stopped as well.
According to him, “charcoal burning in commercial quantities is causing more harm to the environment than even the illegal logging, so these are the areas I’m going to look at.”
He subsequently gave loggers and commercial producers of charcoal a 30-day ultimatum to vacate the region.